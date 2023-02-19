Newfields announces addition of three Indiana digital artists to THE LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields Museum announced that THE LUME Indianapolis exhibit will now feature three Indiana-based digital artist groups.

Charlie Borowicz, Jessica Dunn and Landon Caldwell of Indianapolis and Brian Trippi of Bloomington's three-minute immersive digital art shows will be on display until early 2024.

The museum partnered with The Arts Council of Indianapolis and held an artist search in August 2022 to find the three artists.

“I am beyond delighted to be able to highlight the immense talent from our own local Indiana artists on our 30,000 square foot digital stage,” Newfields President and CEO, Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette said. “Having their incredible works displayed at Newfields is such an honor and exactly what our mission is all about—enriching lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. I am so enthusiastic that we’ll just keep repeating this opportunity for years to come, offering a wonderful and meaningful connection for our guests and partners.”

Three separate launch parties will be held at the museum to give visitors the chance to experience the artists' digital works and explore the THE LUME after hours with food and drinks.

Meet the digital artists:

Semblant by Charlie Borowicz

Provided

Charlie's Semblant is an immersive video that explores congruence within dichotomies. Charlie asks "When does the ordinary become fantastic? Why can fear give way to awe? How does grace become power? Where does acceptance become control; excellence end and the ordinary begin? I am fascinated by the boundaries in experience. How does our belief about a thing depend on our perspective? Can we switch it?"

Launch Party | March 17, 2023

Reverie Garden by Jessica Dunn (Sesseka) and Landon Caldwell

Provided

Play — meditate — reflect. Reverie Garden , by Jessica Dunn and Landon Caldwell, is an immersive audio-visual experience inspired by the natural world. Viewers are invited to indulge in their senses. Dunn led the visual component, inspired by memories from her frequent hikes in Indiana parks. Caldwell composed the sounds of nature.

Launch Party | April 7, 2023

Into the Latent Space by Brian Trippi

Provided

Bloomington based artist Brian Trippi's Into the Latent Space looks into the mind of AI, in an exploration of the intersection of art and technology. He invites the viewer to consider the role of human creativity in the age of AI and the potential for AI to serve as a tool for artists to realize their vision.

Launch Party | April 14, 2023

Pricing for the museum's Featurettes Launch Parties will be $22 for Newfield's members and $29 for public.

Learn more, here.

