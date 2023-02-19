Portsmouth nonprofit gives away free Sunday dinners to help end hunger

A Portsmouth nonprofit is giving away a Sunday Dinner to help fight against hunger in the community.

This is the second event hosted by the local group, Candy Cares .

It's named after the founder, Candace Harris, who says that she's excited to share her gift of cooking with others.

Today's event was sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and Candy Caters.

Plates of chicken, green beans, stuffing and slices of cake were provided.

They even partnered with Meta to raffle Facebook portal TVs to donators.

Harris said her mission is bigger than her.

"It means everything, for me it's keeping a legacy of giving back alive that my grandmother passed down. She would feed any and everybody and I'm trying to do the same thing," said Harris.

She also encourages everyone to continue to do their part.

"Just whatever you can do, just do it. You don't have to wait for certain situations, just do out and do what you can do," Harris said.

Staff tell us they plan to give away dinners weekly on a first come, first serve basis.

Dinners are free and open to anyone until food runs out.

They are accepting monetary donations and plan to host more events in the future.

You can find out more about how you can get involved right now, here .