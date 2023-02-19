Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

LeBron James breaks NBA record with 19th All-Star Game

By Dana Greene,

10 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The King has arrived.

LeBron James arrived at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon. After breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA’s scoring record last week, he says it really hasn’t hit him yet.

“I don’t know if it’s really sunk in to what I was able to accomplish,” James said. “I know the history of sport. I understand the significance and how special that is. My as far as me individually, it’s not like I’m happy it’s over because I didn’t put too much pressure on myself. I wasn’t chasing it. I was just hooping I guess.”

Damian Lillard wins 3-point contest

Tonight, LeBron broke another one of Abdul-Jabbar’s records by playing in his 19 th NBA All-Star Game.

“It’s an honor to be compared with any of the greats that have played this game,” James said. “Those guys laid the path for both on the floor and off the floor for guys like myself. It’s pretty cool being a part of hsitory.

As for the Jazz lone All-Star, Lauri Markkanen, James has always liked his game.

“It’s more about opportunity,” James said. “Now he’s the centerpiece and the focal point here in Utah, and he’s able to not only showcase his talent, but showcase it even more because they run a lot through him. And I’ve always liked him because he’s always worn LeBron shoes, so he’s always been cool with me.”

Now 38 and in his 19 th season, James isn’t sure how much longer he will play in the NBA.

Team Jazz win NBA Skills Challenge

“I don’t know how much longer I’ve got to play in this beautiful game. I know I’m on the other side of the hill. I’m not doing another 20, that’s for damn sure. I’m not doing that.

But when he’s done, he’d like to get into ownership, possibly taking a team to Las Vegas.

“I see myself being a part of the game even when I’m done playing,” he said. “I would love to at some point down the road own an NBA franchise and be able to bring a winning franchise to a city. Las Vegas is a great city, and they’ve done great things there with sports.”

