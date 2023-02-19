Sparks sign veteran guard Yang Liwei from China

The Sparks added veteran guard Yang Liwei to their roster, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the signing were not disclosed.

Yang, 28, is coming off a season with Inner Mongolia of the Women's Chinese Basketball Assn. in which she averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 19 games. She shot a career-best 61.4% from the field, including 40.4% from three-point range, and 81.1% from the free-throw line.

The 5-foot-9, four-time All-Star recently helped China take the silver medal at the FIBA Women's World Cup, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field and 50% from deep.

"Liwei is an outstanding and respected international guard with big-game experience," Sparks coach Curt Miller said in a statement released by the team. "She will bring us tremendous energy and enthusiasm on the court. She is a terrific leader on the Chinese national team and we look forward to that leadership impacting our locker room."

Added Sparks general manager Karen Bryant: "She adds quickness, athleticism and international experience to our current roster."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .