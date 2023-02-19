Report: Elvis Andrus agrees to a 1-year deal to return to White Sox

(670 The Score) At long last, the White Sox have made a move to address their need at second base.

Infielder Elvis Andrus has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the White Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Sunday evening. The deal is pending a physical. Andrus, 34, is set to see most of his playing time at second base after spending his entire MLB career at shortstop.

Andrus signed with the White Sox last August and played shortstop for them down the stretch as Tim Anderson dealt with an injury. With Anderson healthy again and set to be the everyday shortstop, Andrus will shift positions, which he previously indicated he’d be willing to do.

“Even if I have to switch positions, I’ll be more than happy,” Andrus told 670 The Score last September. “Because I know the level of talent on this team is huge. Having everybody healthy and with a few guys coming back, I think it would be a really good team to be a part of.”

A 14-year MLB veteran, Andrus hit .249 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and a .707 OPS in 149 games split between the White Sox and Athletics in 2022. He performed better in Chicago than Oakland, hitting .271 with nine homers, 28 RBIs and a .773 OPS in 43 games for the White Sox. He also played strong defense, which has been a weakness of the White Sox.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker