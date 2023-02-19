Open in App
Linden, NJ
1010WINS

4 people, including 2 teens, killed in apparent murder-suicide in NJ: officials

By Kimberly Dole,

9 days ago

LINDEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Four people, including two teens, died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, a man shot his wife and their two children before turning the gun on himself inside their Chatham Place home at around 9:30 a.m.

The parents and one of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The other child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead hours later.

Police said both children were teens. Their names have not yet been publicly identified by officials.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was closely monitoring the situation in Linden.

“Linden is a strong community and we will support them however possible as they mourn and recover,” he said.

