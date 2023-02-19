Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Feb. 18

By Dailyn Wells,

10 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

  • The City of Amarillo breaks ground on the new city hall building
  • The 30-day filing period for the city of Amarillo Municipal election has ended.
  • City Councilmember Place One Cole Stanley announced his intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.
  • Two-weekend protests in downtown Amarillo last week responding to a lawsuit filed on November 18th, 20-22.
  • The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said death row inmate Hank Skinner died at a hospital Thursday.
  • Texas gov. Greg Abbott gave his State of the State address Thursday night
  • A group of Texas democratic senators says it’s time to do more to prevent more gun-related tragedies.
  • Crossbar Ranch has more on how those in the community are working to open the land for recreation.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

