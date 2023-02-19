Mississippians shop small businesses at Ag and Outdoor Expo

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Dixie National Spring Ag and Outdoor Expo came to an end on Sunday.

The three-day expo features local small businesses who sell items that are commonly used in farming and the outdoors during spring.

With more than fifty vendors, shoppers were able to purchase fishing, hunting and farming equipment. Other booths also sold handmade clothing, jewelry and food.

Vendors say the expo is a great opportunity to grow a small business.

“It’s been really good for our company. We’ve been here every year. We’ve getting now some repeat customers and we’re telling everybody about the stores that we have throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Richard Walley with High Performance Lures in Brandon.

“Starting out like we are, it’s a huge opportunity because it gives us the opportunity to interact and to see other companies. They come by and we each learn off of each other,” said Daniel Austin with Austin Designs LLC in Madison.

“I started doing this in our expo right here in Jackson. In 2015 was the first one I’ve ever done. Now I’m in several stores, Kroger being my biggest account with two stores, all due to the expos like this,” said Dan Bristow of Redneck Foods in Vicksburg.

Profits from the expo will go toward helping the state’s agriculture and farmers.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.