Chicago, IL
White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas publicly comes out as gay

By John Healy,

10 days ago

Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas announced publicly he is gay in a post written on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The 23-year-old wrote, “this may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community.”

The Chicago White Sox shared Comas’ post on their social media accounts while assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz offered his support in a statement.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” Getz said. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as. You would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Comas’ announcement follows the footsteps of former San Francisco Giants minor league pitcher Solomon Bats, who became just the second minor league player to come out as gay last summer, following former Brewers minor leaguer David Denson.

Bryan Ruby, who plays for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes of the Maverick Independent League, is the only active professional baseball player to come out as gay.

Comas, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the White Sox in 2017. He spent his first four seasons in the minors as an outfielder but began pitching last season, posting a 6.35 ERA in 11 games at the Rookie-ball level.

