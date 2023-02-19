Data exposed in DMPS ransomware attack

Good morning,

The January ransomware attack that shut down Des Moines Public Schools for two days did expose some data, although the district hasn't specified what data got compromised.

Interim Superintendent Matt Smith said those affected by the data breach will receive a notification letter.

“We're still gathering the information on exactly the who and the what of that exposure of that information,” Smith said. “But as that information is becoming available, we'll be reaching out to those individuals specifically, again, by U.S. Mail.”

Samantha Hernandez covered the attack in January, and she has the latest on what the district is doing in response.

Department of Education Director Ann Lebo to resign

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo will resign in March, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.

Ann Lebo has been the director of the Department of Education since March 13, 2020 — right as the COVID-19 pandemic was erupting in Iowa.

In a statement, Lebo said she's "decided to explore new opportunities."

Stephen Gruber-Miller put together everything we know so far about Lebo's departure.

Buckle up for another busy week for Iowa Politics. Brianne Pfannenstiel is on the trail today covering presidential-hopeful Nikki Haley, and lawmakers will return to Des Moines to resume their frenetic race to get legislation introduced and moved before the first funnel deadline in early March.

