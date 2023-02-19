MUNCIE, Ind. — A mother and her two children died Sunday afternoon after a car they were passengers in went off a road in southern Delaware County and crashed.

Jeff Stanley, chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said a Chrysler PT Cruiser was northbound in the 10000 block of South County Road 600-W shortly after 4 p.m. when the vehicle left the east side of the road, struck a culvert and then flipped several times before coming to rest on its side in a field.

A passerby was able to help the 54-year-old woman driving the car out of the PT Cruiser, but the vehicle caught on fire, killing a 30-year-old female passenger and her two children.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene confirmed Monday that the mother who died in Sunday's accident was also pregnant.

The sheriff's crash reconstruction team and deputies were conducting an investigation.

Autopsies were being conducted Monday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Names of the victims had not been released pending notification of family members.

Salem Township firefighters and personnel from Delaware County EMS also responded to the scene on Sunday, which was south of Ind. 67.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Mother, two children killed in Delaware County crash