New Kent County, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Fire that destroyed New Kent home sparked golf course blaze

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

10 days ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A fire that gutted a two-story home in New Kent County also ignited a blaze at a golf course and a small brush fire along I-64 on Sunday.

A photo taken by a neighbor shows a brick home on Pinehurst Drive fully engulfed in flames.

Six people were inside the home when the fire started around 3 p.m., according to fire officials.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, officials said.

Video from the scene showed the home leveled by the fire with just a portion of the brick walls remaining and part of the left side of the structure.

Additionally, Henrico firefighters responded to help New Kent crews.

Crews were still investigating what sparked the fire at last check Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

