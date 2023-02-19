58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo wraps up in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later as the 58th Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show comes to an end.

Sunday was the final day of the event as rodeo lovers and contestants packed up to head home.

“I competed in the truck classes at the Dixie Nationals this year on a brand-new horse, so I’m super excited. He’s only been to three other shows doing the all-around events, and he won a championship in a reserve championship this weekend. I’ve now been up here for about four days and I’ve loved every minute of it, but I am looking forward to going home. I live in Alabama, so it’s a little bit of a hike, but I come here almost every year and have for about 30 years,” said Debbie Purvis, an equestrian competitor.

Drawing in crowds from across the U.S. For many of them, it’s more than just entertainment or a hobby, it’s a commitment to the cowboy and cowgirl lifestyle.

“It’s been a long several days, so we’ve had a pretty good show with a new horse learning things. The weather is great, but we’re kind of ready to go home now. It’s been a good show, had a lot of fun,” said Tammy Ricks, a competitor.

You’ll never know what you’ll see each year, but guests say you can expect to see award-winning animals and have a great time.

“We’ve been here all week. It’s just full of events and watching all the animals and horses and then the rodeo last night, it was amazing,” said Jaiven Cuevas.

Knocking the last bit of mud off their boots, people said their farewells until next year.

