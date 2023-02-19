Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

58th Annual Dixie National Rodeo wraps up in Jackson

By Marie Mennefield,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctlb8_0ksylioE00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later as the 58th Dixie National Rodeo and Livestock Show comes to an end.

Sunday was the final day of the event as rodeo lovers and contestants packed up to head home.

“I competed in the truck classes at the Dixie Nationals this year on a brand-new horse, so I’m super excited. He’s only been to three other shows doing the all-around events, and he won a championship in a reserve championship this weekend. I’ve now been up here for about four days and I’ve loved every minute of it, but I am looking forward to going home. I live in Alabama, so it’s a little bit of a hike, but I come here almost every year and have for about 30 years,” said Debbie Purvis, an equestrian competitor.

Gipson: People from 48 states attended Dixie National Rodeo

Drawing in crowds from across the U.S. For many of them, it’s more than just entertainment or a hobby, it’s a commitment to the cowboy and cowgirl lifestyle.

“It’s been a long several days, so we’ve had a pretty good show with a new horse learning things. The weather is great, but we’re kind of ready to go home now. It’s been a good show, had a lot of fun,” said Tammy Ricks, a competitor.

You’ll never know what you’ll see each year, but guests say you can expect to see award-winning animals and have a great time.

“We’ve been here all week. It’s just full of events and watching all the animals and horses and then the rodeo last night, it was amazing,” said Jaiven Cuevas.

Knocking the last bit of mud off their boots, people said their farewells until next year.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MHSAA Basketball Semifinals Recap: Tuesday Afternoon Action
Jackson, MS23 hours ago
The Manship reopens after kitchen fire
Jackson, MS7 hours ago
Louisiana man arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi cities
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Jackson homeowner seeks help as water leak floods yard
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
Jackson selected to take part in Obama’s Change Collective
Jackson, MS1 day ago
MAIS and MHSAA Basketball Playoff Recap: Monday Night Action
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Wednesday marks nine years since Myra Lewis’ disappearance
Camden, MS1 day ago
Brookhaven woman wins $1.1M jackpot at Magnolia Bluffs Casino
Brookhaven, MS2 days ago
Three escaped Scott County inmates caught in Newton
Newton, MS8 hours ago
Stokes to host march after two teens killed in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
The Mashup helps give creatives a platform to showcase talents
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson leaders work to find public works director
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Man shot multiple times at Wood Village Apartments in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Clinton residents vote against sale of medical marijuana
Clinton, MS7 hours ago
‘It’s a tragic loss’: Brookhaven community remembers those killed in apartment fire
Brookhaven, MS2 days ago
Jackson woman sentenced for 2018 shooting death of boyfriend
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
Police: Teen fatally shot during dice game in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
FBI agents seen at Ridgeland building
Ridgeland, MS4 hours ago
Surveillance pictures show Jefferson Street homicide suspects
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
Six arrested on separate charges in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Yazoo County dispatch, emergency management to relocate
Yazoo City, MS2 days ago
Police: Driver dies after crashing into Canton building
Canton, MS7 hours ago
Teen shooting victim dies after showing up to Jackson hospital
Jackson, MS2 days ago
13-year-old charged as adult in Brookhaven shooting
Brookhaven, MS2 days ago
Former JPD officer, fired after man’s death, arrested in Ridgeland
Ridgeland, MS2 days ago
Man sentenced for 2019 homicide on Ilano Drive in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy