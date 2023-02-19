The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a big change to our weather pattern this week, beginning with strong west winds. Potential impacts include blowing sand and dust and possible tree damage.

WIND

A High Wind Warning is now in effect for west winds from 30-40 mph and gusts up to 80 mph in wind-prone spots. This warning began yesterday at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until this evening at 6:00 p.m. The High Desert is under a Wind Advisory for a similar timeframe, for gusts of 50-55 MPH.

Winds we've clocked already:

PRECIPITATION

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning is in place for snow in our local mountains. Snow levels are expected to drop to 2,000' on Wednesday. This would bring snow to the mountain passes and the High Desert.

We've already seen light snow in Yucca Valley as of this morning!

Courtesy of Clyde Short, jr

After the wind comes the rain. Spotty showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but the better chance for accumulating rain is Friday and Saturday. There's an opportunity to receive up to an inch of rain in the desert.

A Flood Watch will take effect Friday afternoon for the Inland Empire, and San Gorgonio Pass as rain becomes widespread.

Rainfall could be significant spread over several days, with up to one inch possible in the west valley by the end of the rain event.

Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday are on the books as we anticipate wash and potential street flooding due to the lengthy period of sporadic precipitation.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to monitor conditions this week. Make sure to join us live for our latest forecast. You can live stream our newscast here

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds continue through today appeared first on KESQ .