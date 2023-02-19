Open in App
Yucca Valley, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds continue through today

By Haley Clawson,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2zDy_0ksyl4mX00

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a big change to our weather pattern this week, beginning with strong west winds. Potential impacts include blowing sand and dust and possible tree damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogvdj_0ksyl4mX00

WIND

A High Wind Warning is now in effect for west winds from 30-40 mph and gusts up to 80 mph in wind-prone spots. This warning began yesterday at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until this evening at 6:00 p.m. The High Desert is under a Wind Advisory for a similar timeframe, for gusts of 50-55 MPH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4ywb_0ksyl4mX00

Winds we've clocked already:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098uXo_0ksyl4mX00

PRECIPITATION

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning is in place for snow in our local mountains. Snow levels are expected to drop to 2,000' on Wednesday. This would bring snow to the mountain passes and the High Desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbOZ0_0ksyl4mX00

We've already seen light snow in Yucca Valley as of this morning!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NDsV_0ksyl4mX00
Courtesy of Clyde Short, jr

After the wind comes the rain. Spotty showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but the better chance for accumulating rain is Friday and Saturday. There's an opportunity to receive up to an inch of rain in the desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X19bz_0ksyl4mX00

A Flood Watch will take effect Friday afternoon for the Inland Empire, and San Gorgonio Pass as rain becomes widespread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhilW_0ksyl4mX00

Rainfall could be significant spread over several days, with up to one inch possible in the west valley by the end of the rain event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NRNe_0ksyl4mX00

Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday are on the books as we anticipate wash and potential street flooding due to the lengthy period of sporadic precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSmQh_0ksyl4mX00

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to monitor conditions this week. Make sure to join us live for our latest forecast. You can live stream our newscast here

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqN1R_0ksyl4mX00

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds continue through today appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yucca Valley, CA newsLocal Yucca Valley, CA
Storm brings hail to parts of the Coachella Valley, snow in the High Desert
Palm Springs, CA2 hours ago
Residents in the high desert prepare for more snow
Yucca Valley, CA6 days ago
Snow falls on Palm Springs Aerial Tramway base station for the first time since 2018
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter storm impacts: N Indian Canyon closed
Palm Springs, CA7 hours ago
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed Saturday due to extreme weather forecasts
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway station gets more than two feet of snow
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Rollover crash causes power outage in Cathedral City
Cathedral City, CA1 day ago
Heavy police presence in Coachella neighborhood
Coachella, CA22 hours ago
Collision slows Interstate traffic in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
Fire burns 5 units at an abandoned hotel in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs, CA22 hours ago
Events are being impacted throughout the valley due to the Wet Weekend
Palm Desert, CA5 days ago
Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling fire at unoccupied homes
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Valley business broken into for second time, owner warns of more burglaries
Rancho Mirage, CA5 hours ago
Big Bear bald eagle eggs unlikely to hatch, experts say
Big Bear Lake, CA2 days ago
California Date Palm Workshop in Indio highlights the impact of agriculture on the Coachella Valley
Indio, CA6 hours ago
Amber Alert ends for two Riverside children
Riverside, CA3 days ago
Deputies search for suspect in Coachella neighborhood
Coachella, CA22 hours ago
Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert gears up for Coachella Valley Giving Day on March 1
Rancho Mirage, CA1 day ago
Teen walks 12 miles in honor of fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun
Lake Elsinore, CA3 days ago
PS Animal Shelter advises making a plan for your pet in case of emergencies
Palm Springs, CA11 hours ago
Man arrested following stabbing in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA2 days ago
Man sentenced to 16 years, 4 month to Life for deadly Palm Springs DUI crash
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Man charged with attempted robbery in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA1 day ago
Young duo charged in Palm Desert shooting
Palm Desert, CA6 days ago
Murder charged filed against Arizona woman for 2021 Yucca Valley drug overdose death
Yucca Valley, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy