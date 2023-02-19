'Tried to soak it up:' OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes NBA All-Star Game debut

SALT LAKE CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his “Welcome to the All-Star Game moment” Sunday night.

The Thunder guard strolled down the lane in the second quarter and leapt for what looked like an easy dunk, but LeBron James erased it at the rim.

“He wasn’t playing no defense, and the one time I tried to get a dunk, he wanted to play defense,” SGA said. “I’ve got something for that next time.”

Gilgeous-Alexander responded on the next possession by burying a side-step 3-pointer.

Making his All-Star debut, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. SGA had seven assists, which was the third most of any player.

Asked what 10-year-old Shai would say about the night: “Umm, shoot more balls and pass less,” SGA quipped.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 to close All-Star Weekend 2023.

“Tried to soak it up as much as possible,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the weekend. “Tried to spend as much time with my loved ones as possible, but it went pretty much how I expected.”

More: How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's journey to NBA All-Star Game took off before 2020 bubble

SGA sits in first and fourth quarters

What do Aaron Gordon, Herb Jones and Joe Mazzulla have in common?

They’ve all had their moments containing SGA.

Mazzulla, the Celtics coach leading Team Giannis, did a better job stopping Gilgeous-Alexander than did the rangy forwards from Denver and New Orleans.

“It’s cool,” SGA said with a laugh. “I’m just honored to be here.”

SGA was the only Team Giannis player who didn’t play in the first quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander also sat out the fourth quarter.

Not counting Antetokounmpo, who benched himself after 20 seconds as an injury precaution, only Jrue Holiday played fewer minutes for Team Giannis.

More: Thunder's Isaiah Joe isn't in NBA 3-point contest, but he certainly made his case

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in All-Star draft

All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo selected Gilgeous-Alexander with the No. 5 pick among the 14 reserves.

Antetokounmpo and opposing captain LeBron James went back and forth in a playground style draft.

“It took a little bit longer than I expected, but it was fun,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

He’s right about that. The draft started at 6:30 p.m. and the game didn’t tip-off until after 7:30 p.m.

The NBA and TNT had the right idea with the televised draft, but it could stand to be streamlined next season.

Here’s the draft order among the pool of reserves (Antetokounmpo made the odd numbered picks and James made the even numbered picks).

1. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

2. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

3. Jrue Holiday, Bucks

4. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

6. Paul George, Clippers

7. DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

8. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

9. Pascal Siakam, Raptors

10. Julius Randle, Knicks

11. Bam Adebayo, Heat

12. De’Aaron Fox, Kings

13. Domantas Sabonis, Kings

14. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s fashion statement

Most of the All-Stars, still wearing their sweaty uniforms, had finished their post-game interviews by the time Gilgeous-Alexander strutted to his assigned table wearing a full length fur coat.

He wasn’t voted GQ’s Most Stylish Man of the Year for nothing.

“I had to top the (Thunder) jacket from yesterday,” he said.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who took the time to shower after the game, wore the coat with a white shirt, black leather pants and brown boots.

He carried a box Louis Vuitton suitcase, which looked vintage.

“What’s in the suitcase?” someone asked.

“Nothing,” SGA answered. “Nothing at all.”

He just needed an accessory.

Was he the best-dressed at All-Star weekend?

“I’m gonna leave that up to y’all,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Tip-ins from SGA’s All-Star debut

- Here’s how SGA was introduced by the PA announcer: “Taking his game to another level is this explosive guard, in his first All-Star Game, from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”

- “Let’s put Shai in now,” Santa Clara Jalen Williams tweeted midway through the first quarter.

- Williams was in the crowd wearing Gilgeous-Alexander’s All-Star jersey. “That’s my little bro,” SGA said. “He better. He better wear my jersey.”

- SGA enjoyed his time in the Beehive State. "I didn't realize how nice of a city (Salt Lake City) Utah was,” he said. “It's really nice with the scenery around here. You can do a lot of things. The people are friendly.”

- Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored an All-Star record 55 points. He was the easy pick for All-Star Game MVP.

- Tatum and Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown, playing against each other Sunday, staged their own game within the game, repeatedly going one-on-one. “That was cool,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Hopefully one day I got a teammate in the game, too, and I for sure would go at them.”

- Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who led Team LeBron, said afterward: “That is the worst basketball game ever played.”

- SGA, after hearing Malone’s quote, was asked if there’s any way to improve the game. “Money talks,” SGA said. “The more incentives, I think guys will take it more seriously. With that being said, it’s super fun the way it is now. I have no complaints.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Tried to soak it up:' OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes NBA All-Star Game debut