Open in App
Sandston, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County moves forward with plans for 99-acre park in Sandston

By Delaney Murray,

10 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plans for Taylor Farm Park in Sandston are moving forward after the Henrico Board of Supervisors awarded a $20.1 million contract to the company that will build the park.

According to Henrico County, Taylor Farm Park will cover 99 acres on Whiteside Road, just off East Williamsburg Road in Sandston.

In its initial phase, Taylor Farm Park will include an active sports area and pump track designed for bikes, skateboards, roller blades and scooters. Other features, like a nature-inspired playground and walking trials, will be included in the second phase.

‘When you attack a small business, you attack us all’: Thief caused $20,000 worth of damage to local shop

A master plan for the park also includes a splash park complete with mini waterfalls, a memorial garden honoring public safety workers and military service members, and park shelters.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind park – like nothing we’ve seen in our park system,” Division of Recreation & Parks Director John Zannino said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlaFc_0ksyjV4P00
Credit: Henrico County

Taylor Farm Park is being funded primarily through Henrico’s voter-approved 2016 bond referendum , which allocated hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to construction projects for parks, libraries, schools, public facilities and roads. The new park is currently estimated to cost at least $24 million to build.

During a Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Board awarded a $20.1 million contract to Loughridge & Company LLC for the first phase of development. The second phase will be complete once more funding is secured for the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTyl3_0ksyjV4P00
Credit: Henrico County
‘A Night for Scott’ raises money for addiction recovery in Central Virginia

Taylor Farm Park will be Henrico County’s first new park since Glover Park opened in the Brookland District in 2018, and will be the first large community park built in the Varina District since Dorey Park opened in 1982.

Site work is expected to start in late February and the park is expected to open in June 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Henrico breaks ground on new Sandston-area park
Sandston, VA2 days ago
City Council approves grant for new RPD crime center
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Several VCU-area Richmond roads closing for paving
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Advocacy group says Richmond broke promises on funding affordable housing, mobile home repairs
Richmond, VA4 hours ago
Change is afoot: $3.5 million approved for improvements to the Diamond
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
Richmond City Council approves $3.5 million improvements to the Diamond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Tax relief, pay raises take center stage in Henrico budget
Glen Allen, VA1 day ago
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. set to open new location in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
South Richmond residents have limited access to groceries after fire damages local market
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Lanes on I-95 reopen after tractor-trailer crash, 3-mile delay
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Owner estimates $1 million in damages after fire rips through King’s Supermarket in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Crash on I-95 North causing backups in downtown Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘The city is in an uproar’: Woman found shot to death near Richmond playground
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Community mourns after the death of Louisa County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Richmond, VA2 days ago
RACC claims dog abandonment cases on the rise in Richmond with latest dog found dead
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Crash clear on I-64 in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Man wanted for throwing cat out of apartment window in Prince William County arrested
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
$4 million going to Richmond International Airport for terminal renovations
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Colonial Heights finds ‘no evidence’ of school cover-up in case against former police chief and coach
Colonial Heights, VA1 day ago
Movieland at Boulevard Square: No one under 17 allowed after 7:30 p.m.
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Victim shot and killed in West Broad Street alley identified as Richmond man
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Family, friends mourn the tragic death of 20-year-old found near Pine Camp
Richmond, VA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy