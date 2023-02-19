Open in App
East Palestine, OH
WKBN

Grottoes International hands out water to East Palestine

By Abigail Cloutier,

10 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Organizations are working to make bottled water abundant in East Palestine.

Some members of the The Grottoes International — which is a part of the Freemasons — passed out water on Sunday.

Salem nonprofit group providing supplies to those in need

They had pallets on North Market Street and traveled from other parts of Ohio to help out.

Members say while they were there, they had more donors drop off water. Grand chief justice of Grottoes International says they had donation come in from Giant Eagle and individuals as far away as Tallmadge, Ohio.

“We actually started with a couple of our wives that said, ‘Oh, let’s go down and take a couple of cases of water to them,'” says Kobb.

