East Palestine, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Department of Health opening East Palestine clinic

10 days ago

(WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Health released this message Sunday regarding a new clinic in East Palestine:

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department and with support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open a Health Assessment Clinic at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for any East Palestine area residents who have medical questions or concerns related to the recent train derailment.

Community members can begin scheduling appointments on Monday at 8 a.m. by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., in East Palestine. In addition to two assessment rooms inside, a mobile unit operated by the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County, will be parked outside the church in order to accommodate more appointments.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be on hand. A toxicologist will either be on site or available by phone.

This is the latest move in an extensive effort that Governor Mike DeWine and a number of state agencies have undertaken to help East Palestine recover from this incident.

“Last week, I was in East Palestine and listened as many area residents expressed their concerns and fears,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “I heard you, the state heard you, and now the Ohio Department of Health and many of our partner agencies are providing this clinic, where people can come and discuss these vital issues with medical providers.

“We encourage anyone who has medical concerns or questions to take advantage of this resource.”

The clinic is a chance for area residents to discuss concerns and receive a health assessment.  Referrals will be made if needed.

Hours this week (Feb. 21-25) are:

(Church assessment rooms)

Tuesday 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Closed Sunday.

(Mobile unit)

Tuesday 12-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours next week (Feb. 27 to March 4) will be:

(Church assessment rooms)

Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Mobile unit)

Tuesday-Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

