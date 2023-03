KOMU

Forecast: A mild start to the week ahead with rain chances and cooler air returning later in the week By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist, 10 days ago

By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist, 10 days ago

An isolated sprinkle is possible on Sunday night as cloud cover increases. This rain will have to fight through dry air, so very little is ...