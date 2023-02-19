Open in App
Iowa State
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins edged by Islanders

By Seth Rorabaugh,

10 days ago
Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 27 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 home loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday.

Forward Alex Nylander scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (21-21-2-5) which has lost seven of its past eight games.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

An overtime goal and an assist by forward Bobby Hampton gave the Wheeling Nailers a 5-4 road win against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Forward Cédric Desruisseaux collected two goals and two assists for Wheeling (21-23-5-0) while forwards Gianluca Esteves and Cam Hausinger each contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Bailey Brkin made 33 saves on 37 shots in the victory.

Highlights:

The Nailers next game is a home contest against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, 7:10 p.m.

