Chicago, IL
WGN News

Elvis Andrus agrees to 1-year deal with Chicago White Sox

By Eli Ong,

10 days ago

CHICAGO — Elvis Andrus is making a return to the South Side.

According to ESPN’ Jeff Passan , Andrus and the Chicago White Sox have agreed upon a 1-year deal to bring the middle infielder back into the fold for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, pending a physical.

Andrus, who filled in for the injured Tim Anderson a year ago, is expected to play second base for the White Sox in 2023, according to Passan.

What are MLB’s new rules in 2023?

Andrus hit .271 with 9 home runs and 28 RBI’s in 43 games played with the South Siders in 2022.

Andrus was signed by the White Sox during mid-late August after the shortstop was released by the Oakland A’s just one day prior. The 14-year MLB veteran hit .237 with 8 home runs in 105 games before being released by the A’s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

