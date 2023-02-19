Woman Dies After Falling From Disneyland Parking Structure

This is the second death to occur at the California theme park since Dec. 2022.

Anaheim police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman's death after she fell from the Mickey and Friends multi-story parking structure at Disneyland Resort in California on Saturday.

Local police and fire crew responded to reports of a woman who had "jumped or fallen" off the north end of the parking structure around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 18, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. John McClintock told NBC Los Angeles .

Police officers administered first aid as they rushed the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead sometime later.

McClintock said that the investigation and cause of the fall from the structure, whether it was an accident or something else, is still ongoing.

It is unclear whether or not the deceased was a park guest, and the police have released no further details about the situation.

This death is the second to occur at the Mickey and Friends parking structure since Dec. 5, 2022, when a 51-year-old man died by suicide at the location.

The parking structure was built in 2000, and at the time, it was the largest in the U.S. It can reportedly hold over 10,000 cars.

The Mickey and Friends parking structure is located across the street from Disneyland , close to other parking lots and the entrance to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure .

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts , please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or just by dialing 988) to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site .