Mother, children critically injured in fiery crash southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A mother and her two children were critically injured after a fiery car crash late Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened a little before 5:20 p.m. in the 20000 block of W. MacArthur Road.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Douglas Robertson says it was a single-car crash. Person seriously injured in west Wichita car crash
“As far as we know it, some witnesses say it did roll. But we don’t know what caught it on fire unless it was a fuel system or something like that,” Robertson said. “It’s a large SUV, but since it caught on fire, I cannot tell you exactly what it is. I don’t even know the year yet.”
A mother in her early 30s, her 4-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old son, were all critically injured, according to Robertson. He says they were all transported to a local hospital.
Robertson says an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
