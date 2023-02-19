Mother, children critically injured in fiery crash southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A mother and her two children were critically injured after a fiery car crash late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 5:20 p.m. in the 20000 block of W. MacArthur Road.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Douglas Robertson says it was a single-car crash.

“As far as we know it, some witnesses say it did roll. But we don’t know what caught it on fire unless it was a fuel system or something like that,” Robertson said. “It’s a large SUV, but since it caught on fire, I cannot tell you exactly what it is. I don’t even know the year yet.”

A mother in her early 30s, her 4-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old son, were all critically injured, according to Robertson. He says they were all transported to a local hospital.

Robertson says an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

