Chicago White Sox prospect comes out publicly as gay: 'I wanna be an inspiration'

Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas publicly came out as gay in a message posted to his Instagram account Sunday .

Comas, 23, said he was "proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community" in a message largely dedicated to "people like me" trying to chase their dreams.

"I’m also a human with a great soul," Comas said in the post. "I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped (sic) me to make my dreams come true.

"I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it."

The White Sox organization made a statement Sunday evening to express their pride and support.

Comas is a career minor-leaguer and has never played above the Single-A level. He was listed as an outfielder from 2017-21 but appeared exclusively as a pitcher in 2022.

Bryan Ruby was the only active professional baseball player to publicly come out as gay when he made his announcement in September 2021. Ruby is also a music artist and co-founder of Proud To Be In Baseball, an advocacy and support group focused on elevating LGBTQ+ inclusion in the sport. San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Solomon Bates also came out in August 2022.

All-Star pitcher Liam Hendriks, Comas' organizational teammate with the White Sox, asked teams whether they planned to host a Pride Night before signing a free-agent contract in 2021. Hendriks told The Athletic he didn't want to go "necessarily to a team that doesn’t do it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago White Sox prospect comes out publicly as gay: 'I wanna be an inspiration'