Camden County Candidate forum being held to meet candidates in Special Election

Voters are returning to the polls again in Camden County in the upcoming weeks to cast their ballots in the upcoming Special Election to fill a vacant seat due to the passing of Councilman Elect Mr. Danny Riggins who died prior to taking the Oath of Office.

A Candidate Forum will be held at Three Rivers Church on February 23, where members of the community can meet each of the three candidates.

The three City Council Post #3 Candidates are:

Chad Ingram

Jay Moreno

Mike Wilkie

Details on each of the candidates can be found HERE .

The deadline to Register to vote in the St. Mary’s Special Election is on Tuesday, February 21.

The deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot for this election is Friday, March 10, 2023.

For further questions on the upcoming special election, you can contact HERE .

