MSU Lady Bears miss opportunities in foul-filled loss to Belmont

The Lady Bears had a chance at moving into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference on Saturday afternoon but they couldn't capitalize.

Instead, Belmont (17-10, 13-3) moved into that tie while finishing off a regular season sweep of Missouri State (17-8, 12-4) by handing the Lady Bears a 68-58 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena. It's the first time the Lady Bears have been swept by a team in the regular season since Drake swept Kellie Harper's Lady Bears in 2017-18, in her final year as head coach.

"The game was there with some opportunities for us to take it," first-year head coach Beth Cunningham said. "They stepped up and made plays."

The Lady Bears dug themselves into a hole that was too big to get out of in the first half. Belmont led the entire way and built its lead up to as high as 13 before heading into halftime up by 12. Belmont shot 57.1% from the floor while knocking down four 3's as the Lady Bears shot 32%.

The Lady Bears' comeback attempt in the second half made the first 20 minutes all the more confusing.

"It's frustrating," Cunningham said. "For whatever reason, it happened. I don't think we had that sense of urgency and awareness that we needed. It's nothing that was purposeful on their part. Our kids have given us great effort all year. We just really needed to be locked in on a couple of those kids who came out and changed the game for them."

Missouri State's comeback attempt saw Aniya Thomas score 11 points in the third quarter. Her free throw with 1:05 left in the period cut the Bruins' lead to four. She made a jumper in the fourth with 3:38 left to make it a three-point game but that's as close as the Lady Bears got — as Belmont scored the game's final six points, afterward, and won the game by 10.

In the fourth, the Lady Bears had opportunities to overthrow the Bruins by getting offensive rebounds and getting sent to the free-throw line frequently. Off of 23 offensive rebounds, MSU only scored 13 points. At the free-throw line, the Lady Bears made 19 of 32 shots in a game that featured 44 combined fouls between the two teams.

Thomas scored 19 points with 17 coming in the second half. Rocca scored 17 with 11 coming in the first. Outside of the two, the Lady Bears scored 22 points on 6 of 29 shooting.

Belmont got 19 points out of Destinee Wells, 18 from Kilyn McGuff and 14 from Madison Bartley with each shooting above 50% as the team finished 48% from the field.

"We just need to play all four quarters," Thomas said. "We have to come out stronger than what we did. I'm pretty sure that it would have been a different ballgame if we came out in the same way at the beginning that we did in the second half. I'm pretty sure it would have been a lot closer."

With the loss, the Lady Bears are now the lone team in fourth place in the Valley with four games left. They trail three teams that are tied for first which includes Illinois State, Belmont and Northern Iowa. MSU is one game ahead of Drake for fourth when the top four teams earn a bye to the MVC Tournament quarterfinals. The Lady Bears can finish no lower than fifth.

The final home series of the regular season begins Thursday at 6 p.m. against Evansville before the finale against Indiana State at 1 p.m. MSU finishes on the road with two critical Iowa games at Drake on March 2 and at Northern Iowa on March 4.

Even after snapping an eight-game winning streak and with a lot to be sorted out over the next two weeks before Hoops in the Heartland, Cunningham remains confident in her team after falling to the hottest team in the Valley.

"We've been playing our best basketball of the season," Cunningham said. "There's no doubt in my mind that we have a lot of basketball left to play even though it's the end of the season and there are only two weekends. I believe there's a lot that's going to change in the conference race in these next four games. We just need to stay focused on the task at hand. I have no doubt in my mind that this will be a small bump in the road."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

