Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman’s life, rewarded with free beer

Blue Jays manager John Schneider saved a life on Saturday and was promptly rewarded.

While eating with his wife, Schneider performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking woman at a restaurant in Dunedin, Fla. a couple of weeks ago after realizing that no one else at the customer’s table knew what to do.

“Right place, right time,” Schneider said Sunday to reporters . “You either help or you don’t and I decided I’d go over and see if I could help.”

Schneider saved a woman’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 43-year-old manager revealed he hasn’t practiced the lifesaving maneuver since the sixth grade.

Schneider, however, “performed a couple [of] Heimlichs” and dislodged what the woman was choking on: a shrimp. As a reward, he received a free beer .

“I was a little bit rattled afterward, so the beer did come in handy,” Schneider said.

Schneider led the Blue Jays to a wild-card spot after being named interim manager last season. He inked a three-year extension this past off-season to stay as Toronto’s skipper.