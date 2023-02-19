Open in App
Denver, CO
Sportsnaut

Avalanche rally for 6-5 overtime win over Oilers

By Sportsnaut,

10 days ago

Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds left in overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday in Denver.

Colorado came back from a 5-3 third-period deficit to win its third straight and hand Edmonton its fourth loss in a row.

The Avalanche won a faceoff in the Oilers’ zone and got the puck to Rantanen, who skated in on his own to score the winning goal. It was his 36th of the season.

J.T. Compher had a goal and three assists and Nathan MacKinnon posted a goal and two helpers for Colorado. Valeri Nichushkin, Logan O’Connor and Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Samuel Girard had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 35 shots.

Warren Foegele scored twice, while Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie each had a goal, Cody Ceci had two assists and Jack Campbell made 37 saves.

Foegele made it 1-0 when he scored off a pass from Janmark at 15:08 of the first period.

Foegele struck again early in the second period when he wristed a shot through Georgiev’s pads at 1:14 for his ninth goal of the season.

The Oilers made it 3-0 when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the puck in the slot and passed it to Draisaitl, whose one-timer at the right circle beat Georgiev at 7:37. It was his 33rd goal of the season.

Colorado broke through less than a minute later when MacKinnon sent a low shot through traffic and Compher tipped it by Campbell at 8:34 of the second.

The Avalanche made it a one-goal game when Nichushkin’s pass to Matt Nieto went off Ceci’s skate and in at 12:48. It was Nichushkin’s 10th goal of the season.

Barrie restored the two-goal lead when he scored his ninth of the season at 17:42 of the second period, but MacKinnon’s 19th goal of the season 26 seconds into the third period made it 4-3.

Janmark answered when he beat Georgiev with a shot from the slot at 3:58. It was his fifth goal of the season, pushing it to 5-3 Edmonton.

O’Connor got Colorado within one again when he jammed the puck through Campbell’s right skate and the post at 9:30, his seventh of the season. Lehkonen’s deflection at 15:48 tied it.

–Field Level Media

