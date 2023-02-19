Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

The Krewe of Mid-City brought smiles as it rolled through New Orleans

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc0G1_0ksyKhok00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Krewe of Mid-City made it’s way through New Orleans this morning around 11:45 a.m.

The day parade started Uptown and made it’s way to Canal and Camp st.

Full of family fun the parade featured 17 floats and 200 riders.

Every year the Krewe selects a boy and girl from the Ronald McDonald House to serve as a honorary King & Queen

