Open in App
Yardbarker

NASCAR fans soured by repeated commercial breaks during Daytona 500

By Mike Santa Barbara,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYIDq_0ksyE8hc00
Alex Bowman (48) and Kyle Larson (5) bring the field to the green flag to start the 65th Daytona 500 on Sunday. Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In this day and age, commercials and sporting events on television go hand in hand. They are an unfortunate but necessary evil. However, race fans eager to take in the 65th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday from the comfort of their homes were dismayed by the amounts of breaks during the action.

The outcry reached such a fever pitch that the hashtag "Commercial 500" trended on Twitter throughout the race.

In a further slap in the face to NASCAR fans, commentator Mike Joy even joked during the broadcast, "Dare we try to going FOX side-by-side one more time? We Dare," before adding a charismatic chuckle.

Ad revenue is an integral part of any major sport, and understandably, NASCAR would want to get every dime it can during its crown jewel event. Though, after today, they've seemingly angered and alienated a large core of the fanbase, who aren't likely to forget their poor experience on Sunday.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two surprising suitors emerge for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Seahawks' Pete Carroll addresses Russell Wilson reportedly trying to get him fired
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Chiefs WR recruiting former Packers teammate to join him in Kansas City
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Chiefs have best odds to sign ex-Pro Bowler to backup Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Falcons release former No. 2 overall pick
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cardinals manager rips umpire after handshake snub
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Dansby Swanson takes a slight dig at Atlanta fans
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Bucks fans should be worried about potential new owners
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Steelers Made The Best Free Agent Signing In The AFC North In 2022
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
The Steelers QB Situation Is Suddenly The Best In The AFC North And They Have The Cleveland Browns To Thank For It
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Insider says Packers could cut ties with disappointing rookie
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: Red Sox CBO received death threats, antisemitic abuse
Boston, MA5 days ago
Colorado adds another intriguing transfer at wideout
Boulder, CO6 days ago
Pacers' Myles Turner accomplished a first for NBA centers Thursday night
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Steelers' Have Opened Contract Negotiations With Free Agent Cornerback Cam Sutton
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Austin Reaves Reveals Mavericks’ Josh Green Said Something ‘I Didn’t Really Like’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jeff Van Gundy: NBA All-Star Game should be 'abolished like the Pro Bowl'
Boston, MA3 days ago
3 Backup Quarterback options the Chiefs should consider in 2023
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Insane photo of Nikola Jokic prompts speculation of how defenders treat him
Denver, CO2 days ago
Cardinals reliever's spring training debut delayed to adjust more to pitch clock
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
76ers' P.J. Tucker shares brutally honest opinion on team's leaky defense
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy