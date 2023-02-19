NASCAR fans soured by repeated commercial breaks during Daytona 500

Alex Bowman (48) and Kyle Larson (5) bring the field to the green flag to start the 65th Daytona 500 on Sunday. Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In this day and age, commercials and sporting events on television go hand in hand. They are an unfortunate but necessary evil. However, race fans eager to take in the 65th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday from the comfort of their homes were dismayed by the amounts of breaks during the action.

The outcry reached such a fever pitch that the hashtag "Commercial 500" trended on Twitter throughout the race.

In a further slap in the face to NASCAR fans, commentator Mike Joy even joked during the broadcast, "Dare we try to going FOX side-by-side one more time? We Dare," before adding a charismatic chuckle.

Ad revenue is an integral part of any major sport, and understandably, NASCAR would want to get every dime it can during its crown jewel event. Though, after today, they've seemingly angered and alienated a large core of the fanbase, who aren't likely to forget their poor experience on Sunday.