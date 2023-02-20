Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
ESPN

Giants QB Daniel Jones to switch agents as new contract looms

By Jordan Raanan,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qyz8D_0ksy5kfv00

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in the process of making an agent change with a new contract and free agency on the horizon, multiple sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Jones has been represented by CAA since being the sixth overall draft pick out of Duke in 2019. The expectation, according to the sources, is that he will join Athletes First in search of a long-term deal.

Jones, 25, did not have the fifth-year option in his rookie contract exercised last year by the Giants' new administration. But he had his most efficient season in a prove-it year and general manager Joe Schoen made it abundantly clear following the season that the Giants wanted to bring back their starter.

"We're happy Daniel's going to be here," Schoen said in January. "We're happy he's going to be here. Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives. And that would be the goal -- to build a team around him where he can lead us and win a Super Bowl."

The Giants will use the franchise tag on their quarterback if they are unable to get a long-term deal done before March 7, the deadline to use the tag. The non-exclusive tag for a quarterback is $32.4 million. But that would limit the team's ability to spend this offseason to gain the weapons Jones and the Giants lacked in 2022.

The expectation prior to the agent switch was that a long-term deal with Jones would come in at more than $35 million per season, according to sources. That would currently put him inside the top 10 paid players at the position.

Jones led the Giants to a winning season for the first time in 2022, played brilliantly and won a playoff game while greatly reducing the mistakes that plagued him earlier in his career. He had just nine turnovers in 18 starts this past season, including the playoffs.

This was also the first season that Jones didn't miss any games because of injury. A neck injury forced him to miss the final six games of 2021.

Jones proved this past season he could be a winning, two-way quarterback. He threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions despite working with an insufficient receiving corps, and he ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

Only four quarterbacks ( Justin Fields , Lamar Jackson , Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen ) ran for more yards this past season. Jones also finished tied for sixth in QBR. The Giants hope his performance is a building block for the future.

"I felt like I've improved as a player this year," Jones said after the season. "As an offense, as a group, we improved a lot throughout the year. I'm proud of that. I think we have a lot of really good players and really good teammates."

It has been an up-and-down first four seasons since Jones was a surprise top 10 pick. Jones threw 24 touchdown passes in 12 starts as a rookie but also had 11 lost fumbles.

Jones has thrown for 11,603 yards with 60 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his career.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Irv Cross, former NFL star and analyst who died in 2021, had CTE
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mark Stoops: QB Devin Leary (pec) 'close to full go' for Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Bills DC Leslie Frazier decides to take year off from coaching
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
NFLPA survey: Vikings, Dolphins, Raiders top free agency report cards
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Cardinals manager Marmol, umpire Bucknor shake hands at game
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Steelers GM wants to keep QB Mitch Trubisky 'for a long time'
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Eagles, others defend QB-push tactic as NFL to reconsider rule
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Out of darkness, Aaron Rodgers says decision on future coming soon
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Falcons release benched QB Marcus Mariota in cap move
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Buccaneers to release RB Leonard Fournette
Tampa, FL1 day ago
One Orioles prospect's dad's hunt for a unique baseball card
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Tatis says shoulder, wrist '100%' in first game since '21
San Diego, CA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy