Fire at PG&E substation causes power outages for thousands in parts of Oakland and Alameda: agency

11 days ago

8:30 p.m.

PG&E says outage is down to 8,526 customers without power. The estimated time for total restoration is still expected at 2:35 a.m.

7 p.m.

PG&E says 25,922 customers are still without power. The estimated time for full restoration has been updated to 2:35 a.m.

6 p.m.

PG&E says 47,121 customers are without power in Oakland Sunday evening. The agency estimates that power will be restored at 6:25 p.m. The City of Alameda reported power starting to be restored at about 5 p.m.

Previous updates can be seen below:

A fire at a PG&E substation caused power outages for roughly 50,000 customers throughout parts of Oakland and Alameda., according to the agency.

According to PG&E's map, the shaded areas in red shows thousands of people without power as of 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.

This is an image of the Oakland, Calif and Alameda, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

"Due to Loss of Power (non PSPS) at, please Oakland Fire is currently responding to a Fire and the PG&E substation near 50th and Coliseum Way. PG&E reports approximately 50K customers in the City of Oakland may be impacted by this outage. The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.," the City of Oakland wrote.

In a video given with permission to ABC7 News, footage shows passengers waiting to get through security at Oakland International Airport as a result of the power outage.

"Power outage apparently, all of Oakland Airport at a standstill. No one getting thru security for going on almost an hour now," Matt Ashlock wrote on Twitter.

BART wrote the Oakland Airport Connector service is running limited service due to the power outage. The agency said shuttles will depart every 18 minutes.

In a statement to ABC7 News, PG&E wrote:

"The safety of our customers and employees is our most important responsibility. We are aware of the large outage in the Oakland area impacting approximately 50,000 customers. We are currently investigating the details, and will provide more information on the timing of restoration once we have more information."

You can check the status of the PG&E outages here .

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

