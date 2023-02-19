Body found in search of swimmer who went missing in the San Jacinto River, sheriff says

A body has been found in the search for a swimmer who went missing in the San Jacinto River, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The HCSO Marine Unit was continuing their search for the man early Sunday, when the body was found, Gonzales tweeted.

HCSO said they initially received reports of the missing man near Wallisville and Rio Villa on Friday.

SkyEye was over the scene where rescue teams and Coast Guard boats could be seen searching the area.

Deputies said the man may have suffered from hypothermia before submerging under water and not resurfacing.

The body that was found has not yet been identified.

The man is described as a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a blue tank top, officials said.