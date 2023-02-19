Ohio train derailment – updates: Pete Buttigieg attacked by GOP over response to East Palestine disaster

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is facing criticism by the GOP over his response to the East Palestine, Ohio, disaster.

Republican lawmakers have argued the Department of Transportation, helmed by Mr Buttigieg, doesn’t seem to be doing enough to prevent further tragedies.

“The Department of Transportation — your Department of Transportation — has things it can do,” Ohio Senator JD Vance told reporters after Mr Buttigieg pointed out to the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to roll back an earlier Obama rule which required some freight trains to use electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes if cars were carrying flammable liquids.

“Stop blaming Donald Trump, a guy who hasn’t been president for three years, and use the powers of the federal government to do the things necessary to help people in this community,” Mr Vance said, per The Washington Post .

In a letter to President Biden, Florida Senator Marco Rubio demanded Mr Buttigieg’s resignation, writing: “At no time has [ his little regard for the duties of the Secretary of Transportation] been more apparent than the past two weeks. Secretary Buttigieg refused to acknowledge the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, until his intentional ignorance was no longer tenable.”

Mr Buttigieg has yet to visit East Palestine but said on Saturday that his department will hold Norfolk Southern “accountable for any safety violations found to have contributed to the disaster” after an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is finalised.