Tournament time in the Bluegrass

Chuck Hamilton

The most exciting, pressure-packed time of the high school basketball season commences on Monday, when district tournaments tip off across the commonwealth.

The Mason County Fieldhouse will be a busy venue, with both the girls and boys 39th District and 10th Region tournaments being hosted by one of the finest places to watch postseason hoops in Kentucky.

Let’s take a peek at the district tournaments in the area, and who the favorites are to advance to the region tourneys. The district champions and the runners-up advance to the region, but more often than not, the champs will enjoy a distinct advantage when the region pairings are drawn.

There will undoubtedly be a few surprises along the way, and even though it’s a cliché, everybody is 0-0 beginning Monday.

Keep in mind, these are not my predictions, but rather who is favored according to the RPI rankings on the KHSAA website.

*****

39TH GIRLS EVENLY MATCHED—Any of the four participants are capable of winning the title in the 39th District.

Monday’s 6 p.m. game features the top-ranked teams in the district, Bracken County and Mason County. The teams are rated almost evenly in the RPI rankings, as evidenced by their pair of meetings this season.

The Lady Royals prevailed 33-31 at the Fieldhouse on Dec. 5, and the Lady Bears won 38-32 at the Igloo on Jan. 23.

On Tuesday, St. Patrick faces off against Augusta, a team the Lady Saints defeated twice during the regular season. St. Pat

won 62-44 at the Panthers Den on Dec. 9, and claimed a 68-58 victory at the Shamrock on Jan. 18.

An interesting factoid involving three of the 39th girls’ tournament participants is the presence of members of the McKay family.

Joe McKay is a longtime assistant coach at Mason County, and his nephew, William McKay is the head coach at Augusta. Caroline McKay, Joe’s niece and William’s cousin, is a senior at St. Patrick, and the starting point guard for the Lady Saints.

*****

BOYS 39TH FEATURES 1ST ROUND THRILLER—Monday’s 7:30 game at the Fieldhouse will have the homestanding Royals battling Bracken County.

Mason County eked out a 67-65 win versus the Polar Bears on Dec. 27 in a holiday tournament at Lexington Catholic.

The highly anticipated matchup features the RPI’s top-ranked team in the region facing 5th-rated Bracken County in the win or go home district semifinal.

If recent history is any indication, this one will come right down to the wire.

The Tuesday late game appears to be a mismatch, when Augusta takes on an extremely young St. Patrick squad.

The Panthers won both regular season meetings, 90-35 in Maysville on Dec. 1, and 96-34 in Augusta on Dec. 28.

Both the girls and boys championship games will be on Thursday, with the girls playing at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30.

One rather interesting footnote to the boys’ tournament:

Three starters at 39th District schools began their careers at St. Patrick, including Braylon Hamilton and Riley Mastin at Mason County, and L.J. Conner at Augusta.

Along with former Saint Jaylan Rigdon, who is currently enjoying an outstanding junior season at Pike County Central, St. Patrick could’ve had a much different look.

The quartet is averaging a combined 67 points per game this season.

*****

ROWAN GIRLS TEAM TO BEAT IN 61ST—The Vikings will be looking to claim another district title in Flemingsburg.

Rowan County is not only the favorite to win the 61st, but also the 16th Region. Their opening round foe on Tuesday is Bath County, a team the Vikings defeated by 43 and 10 points, respectively, during the regular season.

The host Fleming County Lady Panthers meet Menifee County on Monday, and the teams split a pair last month. The Lady Cats got past Fleming 55-53 on the road on Jan. 19, but dropped a 75-58 decision on Jan. 30 in Frenchburg.

*****

FLEMING BOYS SEEK 61ST TITLE—The district’s top seed, Fleming County, hosts Menifee County on Monday, a team the Panthers swept during the regular season. Fleming routed the Wildcats 78-39 at home on Dec. 9, but the rematch was much closer, a 69-61 win in Frenchburg on Feb. 3.

Rowan County will tangle with Bath County in the second semifinal on Tuesday. The Vikings swept the Wildcats, 69-56 in Morehead on Jan. 19, and 57-47 on Feb. 3 in Owingsville.

*****

RUSSELL GIRLS LEAD THE WAY IN 63RD—For the first time in memory, according to Lewis County coach Jay Fite, the Lady Lions will host the 63rd District tournament in the venerable gymnasium at the high school.

Tourney favorite Russell and Raceland get the tournament underway Monday at 6 p.m., followed by the hosts taking on Greenup County. The championship game is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Russell went 6-0 in district play and defeated the Lady Rams twice during the regular season, 60-13 in Flatwoods on Dec. 1, and Raceland.

Lewis County and Greenup County split a pair of meetings this season, with the Lady Lions winning on the road 49-38 on Jan. 10, and the Lady Musketeers returning the favor 61-57 in overtime on Feb. 6 in Vanceburg.

*****

RUSSELL HEAVY FAVORITE IN BOYS 63RD—Not only are the Red Devils the prohibitive pick to win the district, but they’re also a legitimate threat to claim the 16th Region title as well.

Russell will face Raceland, a team they swept during the regular season by 22 and 15 points. That game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Lewis County Middle School gym.

The next evening at 7, the host Lions will meet Greenup County. During the season, the two split a pair of games, with the visiting team winning both contests. Greenup won 58-53 on Jan. 20, and Lewis won the rematch 56-44 on Feb. 3.

*****

SUPER BOWL LVII QUICK HITTERS:

*The game lived up to the hype; it was exciting, back-and-forth and went down to the final seconds.

*Either NBC or CBS are preferred at hosting pregame coverage over Fox.

*The Fox game crew of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Greg Olsen was top notch.

*An added bonus is we didn’t have to put up with Tony Romo, but Super Bowl LVIII will be on CBS, which may or may not include Romo on its telecast.

*The performance from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the best ever by a losing QB in Super Bowl history.

*It’s unfortunate that the one error made by Hurts when he dropped the ball resulting in a scoop and score was critical.

*It certainly wasn’t the reason the Eagles lost however.

*The officiating didn’t lose the game for Philly either; the primary reason was their usually dependable defense being unable stop the Chiefs in the second half.

*The commercials were, for the most part, eh.

*My favorite commercial was the E*TRADE ad featuring the babies at the wedding reception.

*Admittedly, I’m an OG, but I just didn’t get the halftime show.

*The floating stages were amazing however.

*Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s offensive creativity was on full display down the stretch, especially on the final two touchdown throws from Patrick Mahomes to wide open receivers.

*****

BENGALS FACE IMPORTANT OFFSEASON—The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hang onto their offensive and defensive

coordinators, who were both in the running for head coaching positions.

OC Brian Callahan, a finalist for the Indianapolis Colts job, and DC Lou Anarumo, who was seriously considered for the Arizona position, are now expected to return to help the Bengals in their quest to reach Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

That was some good news for a team that needs some positive news after the loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, as well as the recent Joe Mixon fiasco.

Mixon may or not be guilty and he will likely escape any formal charges in the alleged road rage incident, but it’s still a bad look.

Cincinnati has several important personnel decisions to solve this offseason, including:

*Will Mixon be back? Or, will they look for a running back in the draft or free agency?

*How are they going to fix what remains their most critical area of need, the offensive line?

*Is tackle La’el Collins going to return?

*Will tight end Hayden Hurst be signed?

*Will safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell be back?

*How are the Bengals going to improve at cornerback?

*Is the need for a disruptive edge rusher going to be addressed?

*Can the Bengals be fiscally creative enough to sign Joe Burrow and keep the key pieces around him, i.e. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd?

*****

KENTUCKY STILL ON BUBBLE—The Kentucky Wildcats ventured to StarkVegas Wednesday night and kept their NCAA tournament hopes alive with a 71-68 win over Mississippi State.

If the Cats can knock off Tennessee for the second time this afternoon, and they don’t suffer any more bad losses, they should make the field. The Volunteers will be looking for revenge, and they’re coming off a big home win over top-ranked Alabama.

It won’t be easy sledding if Kentucky earns an NCAA bid because they will likely receive at best a No. 10 seed. It’s still possible to get a higher seed, if they can run the table and win the SEC tournament.

*****

*****

QUOTE OF THE WEEK—“All I know is, as long as I led the Southeastern Conference in scoring, my grades would be fine.”—former Auburn forward Charles Barkley