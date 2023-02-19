Ormond Beach police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed, chief says

“We understand that this type of propaganda can be disturbing and upsetting to those who receive it. If you have received any of these materials, we encourage you to dispose of them immediately.
Our department remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and we will not tolerate any behavior that goes against this mission. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those who are affected by hate and discrimination, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Ormond Beach remains a welcoming place for all.”
