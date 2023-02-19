Kate pairs recycled Bafta dress with £17.99 Zara earrings at 2023 awards

The Princess of Wales has shown her commitment to environmentally friendly fashion by rewearing a dress on the EE Bafta red carpet.

Kate donned a Grecian-style gown by Alexander McQueen , which she first wore to the Baftas in 2019.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales , the couple walked the Bafta red carpet for the first time in three years.

The white one-shouldered gown has undergone some minor alterations, with the floral detailing on the shoulder swapped for a sweeping train of material.

Kate further modernised the look with her styling and paired the outfit with black opera gloves – which is emerging as a key red carpet trend this awards season.

She looked to one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, for her accessories – wearing statement metal earrings, made up of three flowers bunched together with rhinestone appliques and petals dangling down.

The earrings, priced as costing £17.99 on the Zara UK website, were listed as out of stock on Sunday night.

For his outfit, William kept things classic and simple in a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket.

The princess wore the first iteration of the gown in 2019, topping off the look with a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to Diana , Princess of Wales.

William has been the president of Bafta since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition for wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.

It was an unusual choice for the princess, with a unique boat neckline and interesting pattern – a departure from the block colours she normally wears.

Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis during the 2018 Baftas, and was radiant on the red carpet in a forest green Jenny Packham gown, paired with sparkling emerald jewellery.

The theme of the 2020 Bafta red carpet – the last event the royal couple attended – was ‘recycle, sustainable or vintage’, and Kate wore an old favourite white and gold McQueen gown for the occasion.