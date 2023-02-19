Norfolk
Change location
See more from this location?
Norfolk, NE
waynedailynews.com
Northeast Community College Looks To Enhance Academic Space On Its Norfolk Campus
By Luke Stara/Northeast Community College,11 days ago
By Luke Stara/Northeast Community College,11 days ago
NORFOLK – The Maclay building and the former Library and Resource Center were given final confirmation to start a renovation project after approval from the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0