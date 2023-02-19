Open in App
Cicero, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero Police Department promotes first female police sergeant

By Jennifer Wing,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuNHt_0ksrvUBP00
On Thursday, Feb. 16, Ashley Smith was formally sworn in at the police department.

TOWN OF CICERO – Chief Steve Rotunno reported that, on Feb. 8, the Town of Cicero Town Board unanimously approved Ashley Hope Smith to the rank of sergeant. This is the first female police sergeant for the Cicero Police Department.

Smith began her career with the Cicero Police as a Patrol Officer in 2013 and during her career has been assigned to numerous additional duties such as Field Training Officer, Taser Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, OC Instructor, Asp Baton Instructor, Reality Based Training Instructor, Active Shooter Instructor, SFST Instructor, Physical Fitness Instructor, Domestic Violence Instructor, R.A.D. Instructor, Car Seat Installation technician, etc. She is an instructor at the Cicero Police Phase II Academy, Cicero Volunteers in Policing Academy, Cicero Citizens Police Academy, and has assisted in instructing at outside agency academies such as Onondaga County Police Academy, ENCON Academy, State Ranger Academy and SUNY Potsdam Phase I Police Academy.

Smith was recently selected as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year and has received numerous other department awards during her career. She has participated in many community events representing the Cicero Police Department such as Coffee with a Cop, Thanksgiving Baskets, Shop with a Cop, Family Days, Holiday Baskets, Trunk or Treat, Griffins Guardians, etc.

She obtained an Advanced Regents Diploma from Oswego High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Justice, and completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training at Onondaga Community College in 2011.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Smith was formally sworn in at the police department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cicero, NY newsLocal Cicero, NY
Meet the Liverpool 2022 Business of the Year
Liverpool, NY2 days ago
C-NS, Liverpool girls basketball to meet for sectional Class AA title
Liverpool, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baldwinsville BOE appoints DeBarbieri to be next superintendent
Baldwinsville, NY2 days ago
Alfred L. Marshall, 60
Cazenovia, NY13 hours ago
Sidney R. Fisher, 85
Homer, NY12 hours ago
Rescuers return missing husky to Manlius owner
Manlius, NY2 days ago
James Frederick Evans III, 69
Cazenovia, NY12 hours ago
Wilma C. McGlasson
Skaneateles, NY12 hours ago
Trudy Rasimas, 96
Fayetteville, NY2 days ago
Cazenovia Community Preschool plans annual gala at the Lincklaen House
Cazenovia, NY2 days ago
Village discusses Kelley Street Bridge
Skaneateles, NY5 days ago
Mildred Schultz, 81
Weedsport, NY5 days ago
Mildred G. Tracy, 87
Skaneateles, NY12 hours ago
Partnership in Skaneateles honored
Skaneateles, NY6 days ago
SKARTS opens 2023 grant program
Auburn, NY6 days ago
March events at the Skaneateles Library
Skaneateles, NY5 days ago
Pewter Spoon to support 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake response
Cazenovia, NY2 days ago
Wildlife photos sought
Syracuse, NY6 days ago
Bishop Grimes again stopped in semifinals by New Hartford
New Hartford, NY5 days ago
Chittenango’s Andrew Bailey is state 189-pound wrestling champion
Chittenango, NY4 days ago
Baldwinsville ice hockey blanks C-NS in sectional semifinal
Baldwinsville, NY5 days ago
Liverpool boys basketball returns to Class AA sectional final
Liverpool, NY4 days ago
Skaneateles ice hockey blanks CBA/J-D for sectional Division II title
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Liverpool, C-NS girls basketball gain impressive sectional playoff wins
Liverpool, NY6 days ago
Marcellus, Westhill boys basketball to meet for sectional Class B title
Marcellus, NY3 days ago
Chittenango hoops title run ended by Westhill in sectional Class B semifinal
Chittenango, NY3 days ago
Hoyt to be inducted into SAMMYS Hall of Fame
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Jamesville-DeWitt, CBA girls fall in sectional Class A semifinals
Jamesville, NY5 days ago
Boys basketball Bees battle in playoff loss to West Genesee
Baldwinsville, NY5 days ago
Westhill, Marcellus girls advance in playoffs; Skaneateles, Bishop Ludden ousted
Skaneateles, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy