Cicero Police Department promotes first female police sergeant

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Ashley Smith was formally sworn in at the police department.

TOWN OF CICERO – Chief Steve Rotunno reported that, on Feb. 8, the Town of Cicero Town Board unanimously approved Ashley Hope Smith to the rank of sergeant. This is the first female police sergeant for the Cicero Police Department.

Smith began her career with the Cicero Police as a Patrol Officer in 2013 and during her career has been assigned to numerous additional duties such as Field Training Officer, Taser Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, OC Instructor, Asp Baton Instructor, Reality Based Training Instructor, Active Shooter Instructor, SFST Instructor, Physical Fitness Instructor, Domestic Violence Instructor, R.A.D. Instructor, Car Seat Installation technician, etc. She is an instructor at the Cicero Police Phase II Academy, Cicero Volunteers in Policing Academy, Cicero Citizens Police Academy, and has assisted in instructing at outside agency academies such as Onondaga County Police Academy, ENCON Academy, State Ranger Academy and SUNY Potsdam Phase I Police Academy.

Smith was recently selected as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year and has received numerous other department awards during her career. She has participated in many community events representing the Cicero Police Department such as Coffee with a Cop, Thanksgiving Baskets, Shop with a Cop, Family Days, Holiday Baskets, Trunk or Treat, Griffins Guardians, etc.

She obtained an Advanced Regents Diploma from Oswego High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Justice, and completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training at Onondaga Community College in 2011.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Smith was formally sworn in at the police department.