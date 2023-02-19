Open in App
Eagle Newspapers

Herb Curtis honored for years of service with fire department

By Eagle Newsroom,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhSFS_0ksqwzJc00
Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department celebrated Herb Curtis for his 53 years of service to the department and community.

On Jan. 21, at its annual installation banquet, Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department celebrated Herb Curtis for his 53 years of service to the department and community. Herb received a proclamation from the County Legislature from Brian May, was presented with the Onondaga County Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Red Jacket Award and received a custom wooden fire truck adorned with his name, member number and a fire hydrant that can also serve as an ornament.

Herb joined BCSFD in February 1970 at the age of 21. He became an interior qualified firefighter and learned to drive and be a pump operator from the best, honing his skills with one objective – getting the apparatus and firefighters to the scene safely. Even today, as he continues his active membership, he checks with his riders to see if they had a safe ride to a call and back.

One member lovingly remembers Herb saying, “Don’t you ever tell me how to drive a truck!”

Herb worked several of the big fires in Baldwinsville including the four corners pharmacy fire and the one at Ken-Mar Motel. The department noted that Herb is very passionate about his role in the fepartment, takes pride in what he does, is dedicated and, while he sometimes has an attitude (but all in fun), sees firefighting as a serious business.

Over the years, Herb stepped up to train new members including his children and grandchildren, most of whom are still active firefighters at our mutual aid neighbor Moyers Corners Fire Department. His wife, Carol, is also an active member, completing 40 years of service. He was surprised at the banquet by his family who also attended.

Thank you again, Herb, for your long service to the department and our community.

