Kennesaw botanical garden joins the Great Backyard Bird Count

Lisa Bartlett, garden manager of Smith-Gilbert Gardens, looks for birds during the Great Back Yard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 18. Brian McKeithan

KENNESAW — At least four red-tailed hawks, two red-bellied woodpeckers, and one difficult-to-spot brown creeper visited Smith-Gilbert Gardens on Saturday, where birding enthusiasts were ready with binoculars to spot them during the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

The international event is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada during which anyone can submit data from their own bird watching. The data is used, according to the event’s website, to “help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.”

The bird count is held over four days every February. This year, the count began Friday and will continue through Monday.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, off Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, joined the international citizen science event Friday and Saturday by providing guided tours and bird identification tools to visitors.

Participants, most of them avid birders, walked around the garden grounds, listening, watching, and recording their findings on their phones.

“Birds are our canary in the coalmine, and if we start losing our birds we start losing our environment,” said Lisa Bartlett, the garden and education manager at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Bartlett hopes visitors leave the gardens with a better understanding of the important roles birds play in ecosystems as predators, scavengers and pollinators.

Bartlett said the municipal botanical garden stopped using chemical pesticides when she joined the staff seven years ago. As the insects returned to the gardens, birds followed and now the gardens are a great spot for local bird watchers, Bartlett said.

Pat Pepper of Acworth has volunteered at the Smith-Gilbert Gardens since 2011, sharing her knowledge of birds and plants with visitors. Pepper said there’s a thrill to identifying birds she hasn’t seen before that are rare or hard to find — like the brown creeper.

“I liken it to going on a treasure hunt, finding the treasure, but leaving it behind for others to discover,” Pepper said.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ next bird-related event is a hummingbird banding in August, during which a visiting expert will catch, tag and release hummingbirds.

To learn how to submit data or identify the birds, visit birdcount.org .