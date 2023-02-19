Change location
Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Opened Up About Her Relationship With Her Famous Dad
By Mychal Thompson,10 days ago
Jack Nicholson 's daughter Tessa Gourin, an aspiring actor, shared what it's like having an estranged relationship with her famous dad, and it's a little heartbreaking.
In an interview with the Daily Beast , Tessa admitted that she never had a close relationship with her father. According to the publication, she was instructed by her mother not to tell anyone about her father.
“From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad,” she said. “I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie’s.”
However, the conversation around " nepo babies " and whether or not their families are responsible for their child's success inspired Tessa to publish a Newsweek essay titled, " I'm Jack Nicholson's Daughter — I Wish People Could Call Me a Nepo Baby ."
"Whatever the dictionary definition, I'm very much legitimate. I'm not something to be ashamed of. While Jack has never publicly acknowledged that he is my biological father, I exist in a very major way."
Then, she spoke her truth about the circumstances of their estranged relationship. "Having grown up without my father, I've sat on the sidelines and watched in frustration as other celebrity children have seamlessly secured roles or been signed to huge agencies," she wrote. "More recently, I have grown even more frustrated at what I think is a missed opportunity for these so-called ' nepo babies ' to own their position and embrace it instead of complaining about it."
Tessa added that despite their relationship, Jack was not a "deadbeat" father. She explained how she grew up on the upper east side with her mother, Jennine Gourin, and her younger half-brother. And while her life wasn't lavish, she attended "prestigious private schools, through [Jack's] financial help."
In the Daily Beast interview, she described her complicated childhood and limited interactions with her father. “My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn’t interested."
When asked if she ever figured out why her father chose to be distant, she responded, “I don’t think anyone’s ever given me a concrete answer.”
“I was dealt a really shitty random card, but I’m not gonna let that destroy me,” she added. “In fact, I’m gonna use it to fuel me. I feel like every really good artist, what’s at their core, what their ultimate hardships and conflicts are within their lives — that’s what drives them, and that just happens to be mine.”
