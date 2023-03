Boys: State championship scoreboard

Here’s a look at the boys high school basketball state championship scoreboard from championship week at the Macon Coliseum:

Wednesday

Class A Division II: Wilkinson County 40, Charlton County 36 ( Class A Division II bracket )

Class 4A: Pace Academy 66, Fayette County 54 ( Class 4A bracket )

Thursday

Class 2A: Westside-Augusta 89, Providence Christian 81 (OT) ( Class 2A bracket )

Coed 3-point contest: Flowery Branch duo captures title

Class 5A: Kell 61, Eagle’s Landing 53 ( Class 5A bracket )

Friday

Class 3A: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38 ( Class 3A bracket )

Class 6A: Lee County vs. Alexander ( Class 6A bracket )

Saturday

Class A Division 1, 1 p.m. : Mount Pisgah Christian vs. King’s Ridge Christian ( Class A Division I bracket )

3 p.m. - AAASP final

5 p.m. - Boys slam-dunk final

Class 7A, 7:30 p.m.: Cherokee vs. Wheeler ( Class 7A bracket )

