Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
abc7amarillo.com

Proposed law would let you order your favorite craft beer straight from your local brewery

By Chelsea TorresPhotojournalist Everett Allen,

11 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - Two bills Texas lawmakers are considering could one day give you the opportunity to receive craft beer at home. Senate Bill 752...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
10-year-old Uvalde survivor shares story to help change Texas gun laws
Uvalde, TX1 day ago
Survivors of the Robb Elementary mass school shooting rally at the Texas State Capitol
Uvalde, TX1 day ago
Extreme wind event, severe storms leave damage in their wake across South Plains
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Transgender activist arrested after bill restricting 'gender transition procedures' passes
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Dog owner of deadly attack denied wife's plea to return dogs to shelter, officials say
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Scattered rain, snow showers possible Thursday
Lubbock, TX20 hours ago
National Weather Service tours Oklahoma, assesses storm damage
Shawnee, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy