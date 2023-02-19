Best Presidents’ Day Deals: Gaming Laptops, CPUs, Monitors, and More

Presidents' Day weekend sales are here, and we’ve found some great deals across gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, GPUs, and CPUs to help you maximize your savings while you shop.

With months to wait before big sales events like Prime Day, this could be a great time to make a huge saving on that monitor you've been looking at or pick up a new SSD for your games library.

Here are some of our best picks for this long sales weekend, have a look at what's on offer, but note that unlike Prime Day and Black Friday, Presidents' Day sales events do not last anywhere near as long.

Best Presidents’ Day GPU deals

XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming: now $699 at Newegg (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. View Deal

Gigabyte Windforce OC GeForce RTX 3060: now $349 at Newegg with promo code (was $389)

With 12GB of video memory and a clock speed of 1792MHz, the RTX 3060 is one of the most popular cards from Nvidia's last generation of GPUs. The Windforce OC from Gigabyte uses a dual-fan cooling solution and is a more compact size - making it ideal for smaller builds with minimal space taken up in the PC case. Use code VGAEXCGBJZ295 to save $10. View Deal

ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770: now $319 at Newegg (was $324)

With a 2.2 GHz clock speed that can boost to 2.4 GHz, the Intel Arc A770 has the power to play the latest games and offer an alternative to Nvidia or AMD. The Phantom Gaming Arc A770 utilizes 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. View Deal

ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 6700 XT: now $349 at Newegg (was $359)

One of the best performance-per-buck graphics cards, the RX 6700 XT has 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM and a core clock speed of 2330MHz that is able to boost to 2615MHz thanks to its 2560 stream processors. A great alternative to Nvidia RTX cards as long as your focus isn't ray-tracing ability. View Deal

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming PC deals

HP Omen 25l Gaming Desktop: now $1,159 at HP (was $1,749)

This impressive gaming system is ready for any game, thanks to its Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, with an additional 1TB HDD. View Deal

MSI Aegis ZS (RTX 3060 Ti) Gaming Desktop: now $1,059 at Newegg (was $1,299)

The Aegis ZS is comprised of an AMD Ryzen R7 5700G CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB GPU. This pre-built PC also includes a 1TB SSD and a further 2TB of HDD storage, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R13 (12th-Gen Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti): now $1,099 at Dell (was $2,148)

This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R13 features the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR5 4400MHz RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i Desktop PC (RTX 3060): now $1,199 at Lenovo (was $1,619)

Legion Tower 5i from Lenovo is a gaming desktop with a selection of different hardware configurations. This model contains an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and 1TB SSD storage. View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop: now $1,299 at Dell (was $1,649)

This Dell XPS Desktop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for boot, with a 1TB (7200RPM) HDD. View Deal

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming laptop deals

Legion 5 Pro 16-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,399 at eBay (was $2,199)

Grab a great deal on this 16-inch gaming laptop with a 165Hz QHD screen that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and a Ryzen 9 6900HX. Other specs include 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware X17 R2: now $1,899 at Dell (was $2,899)

With its large 17-inch FHD display and superfast 480 Hz refresh rate, this Dell gaming laptop is prepared for the fastest FPS action in games like CS:GO and Valorant. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, this X17 R2 has more than enough power to impress. This laptop also includes 16GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1,649 at Newegg (was $2,399)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,099 at Dell (was $1,399)

Dell's G16 gaming laptop comes with an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GBs of GDDR6 Video memory. For the screen, the G16 has a 165Hz panel with a resolution of 2560x1600. Other specs include a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. View Deal

MSI Katana GF76 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Target (was $1,499)

The MSI Katana GF76 not only has a large 17.3-inch IPS screen, but also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and a pokey Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Best Presidents’ Day Monitor deals

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Dell (was $1,099)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $100 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 24-inch curve, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,999 at Amazon (was $3,499)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QHD: now $599 at Amazon (was $799)

This 32-inch monitor has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it. View Deal

Dell S3422DWG Curved 34-inch WQHD: now $399 at Amazon (was $499)

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. This monitor has great contrast and response times thanks to its VA panel, but it's not so great for wider viewing angles. View Deal

Best Presidents’ Day CPU deals

Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $365 at Newegg (was $421)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $323 at Amazon (was $449)

This is the best current price on the best AM4 CPU for gaming from the last generation of Ryzen CPUs. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700KF: now $258 at eBay (was $377)

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and is compatible with DDR5. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $98 at Newegg (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a six-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2 GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. View Deal

Best Presidents’ Day SSD deals

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $259)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS. View Deal

WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $159 at Western Digital (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $99 at Newegg (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. View Deal

1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $64 at Amazon (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write. View Deal

2TB Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $112 at Best Buy (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty. View Deal

2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $165 at Newegg (was $224)

When we tested the 1TB model of the Fury Renegade M.2 drive, we found it to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, with improved endurance. Now the roomier 2TB model is on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

1TB Intel 670p SSD: now $49 at Newegg with promo code (was $79)

If you're looking for an inexpensive, but reliable and reasonably performant SSD, Intel's 670p fits the bill. The PCIe 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps. View Deal

Looking for more deals?