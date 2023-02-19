Shreveport
Change location
See more from this location?
Shreveport, LA
KLTV
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
By Amia LewisBrittney HazeltonCurtis Heyen,11 days ago
By Amia LewisBrittney HazeltonCurtis Heyen,11 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 18, two shootings occurred during the Krewe of Gemini parade, leaving one person dead. According to Shreveport city leaders,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0