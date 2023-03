No. 20 UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

Summing up

Following a first half that featured five ties and four lead changes, UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East) led 33-27. The Pirates (16-12, 9-8) trimmed the deficit to two, 42-40, with 12:28 remaining in the game thanks to a 13-6 run. But the Huskies responded with 14 straight points over the next 6:26 to take their largest lead of the game.