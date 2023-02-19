What a weekend. Several FHS sports team, athletes advance in state tournaments

It’s safe to say Franklin High School student-athletes had a successful Saturday.

Two members of the indoor track and field team punched their ticket to the Meet of Champions, the girls bowling team qualified at sectionals for the team group championships, and the wrestling team advanced four grapplers from districts into the region tournament.

At Bowlero-North Brunswick, Franklin placed third in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state sectional championships. The Lady Warriors carded an 1,886 across three games of 651, 655, and 580. The top two teams in each group in each section move into the team group championships in addition to three Wildcards, which are the three highest scoring teams not a title winner or the runner-up.

Franklin hung on to get the final Wildcard spot. The girls team championships take place back at Bowlero on Feb. 22.

Mikayla Tabron-Ashley just missed the cut as one of the top 25 bowlers to make the state individual championships by rolling a 431 series (165-152-114). Phoebe Walker also recorded a 410 set (135-150-125), Mia Elliott scored a 390 (135-136-119), Claudia Martinez finished with a 381 (108-113-140), and Zoe Ling had a 192 in two games with Sarah Reiss bowling the final game of 82.

Jordan Walker of the boys team qualified last weekend for the state individual tournament on Feb. 24 at the boys North 2, Group 4 sectional.

***

Down south at the Bennett Complex in Toms River, the Warriors competed at the Group 4 state championships.

Cameren Anderson took second in the shot put with a throw of 56-9.50. That was just shy of his personal best 56-9.75.

Anderson will be joined by Jessica Uzor at the Meet of Champions early next month. Uzor, in the 55-meter hurdles, came in fourth place with a time of 8.53 seconds. She hit a PR last weekend of 8.47 at sectionals.

Uzor earned her spot in the MofC as a Wildcard as one of the 12 fastest times not in the top three. Anderson made it by taking second in his event.

Elsewhere, the girls 4x400m relay team took 13th in 4:12.81, Destiny Baffour Awuah (11th, 33-7.25) and Londyn Langford (14th, 32-11) each competed in the shot put, Curtis Nyamekye took 13th in the shot put as well with a mark of 47-1, and Hannah Adhikari ran a 2:22.71 for ninth in the 800m race, and a 5:12.41 for 10th in the 1,600m run.

The M of C takes place on March 5 at Ocean Breeze on Staten Island.

***

On the wrestling mat, Franklin traveled out to Hunterdon Central in Fleminton, and saw Johan Aguilar, Jaden Moore, Malik Reed, and Evan Hartel all work their way into the state region tournaments next weekend.

Franklin competed in District 17 and took fourth place as a team with 82.5 points.

Aguilar took second at 126 pounds, Moore came in third at 120 pounds, Reid took third at 165 pounds, and Hartel finished in third at 285 pounds. The top three placewinners at each weight at each district advance to the regional championships.

Aguilar (26-8) won by fall in the quarterfinals in 5:26 and scored a double-overtime, 4-3, victory in the semifinals. Aguilar was then pinned in the final. He had a bye in the opening round.

Moore pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals in 3:57 before falling in the semifinals by fall in 1:54. He was able to bounce back however and punch his ticket to next weekend by winning by technical fall, 19-4. Moore is 22-8 so far on the season.

Reid won his first match in the quarterfinals by pin in 3:10 before being edged in the semifinals by decision, 8-5. Reid was then able to win the third place bout by pin in 3:13. He is now 25-8 on the year.

For Hartel, who is 19-13, he won by fall in 2:42 in the semifinals, but was pinned in the semis. In the third place match, he shook it off and recorded a pin in 1:59.

Victor Perez-Alvarado at 106 pounds and Elijah Roberts at 190 each almost made it through by taking fourth at their respective weights.

The girls Regional Championships take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 with Katherine Hernandez, Alberta Lasayo, and Citlaly Condado set to take part. The boys are back in action from Feb. 25-26.

NJSIAA District 17 Results for Franklin

106

Victor Perez-Alvarado (18-12) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Victor Perez-Alvarado (Franklin) 18-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Victor Perez-Alvarado (Franklin) 18-12 won by decision over Justin Petti (Manville Hs) 26-7 (Dec 6-0)

Semifinal - Matthew Gould (Saint John Vianney) 22-5 won by fall over Victor Perez-Alvarado (Franklin) 18-12 (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match - Logan McDermid (Hillsborough) 33-6 won by fall over Victor Perez-Alvarado (Franklin) 18-12 (Fall 2:28)

113

Alexander Holt (6-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Kearney (Saint John Vianney) 5-13 won by major decision over Alexander Holt (Franklin) 6-21 (MD 18-8)

120

Jayden Moore (22-8) placed 3rd and scored 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Moore (Franklin) 22-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jayden Moore (Franklin) 22-8 won by fall over Nicholas Reyes (Montgomery) 15-14 (Fall 3:57)

Semifinal - Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney) 31-0 won by fall over Jayden Moore (Franklin) 22-8 (Fall 1:54)

3rd Place Match - Jayden Moore (Franklin) 22-8 won by tech fall over Logan Skulski (Sayreville War Memorial) 16-11 (TF-1.5 5:00 (19-4))

126

Johan Aguilar (26-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 26-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 26-8 won by fall over Isaiah Bennett (Manville Hs) 23-10 (Fall 5:26)

Semifinal - Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 26-8 won in double overtime over Corey Iannucci (Hillsborough) 25-12 (2-OT 4-3)

1st Place Match - Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney) 25-9 won by fall over Johan Aguilar (Franklin) 26-8 (Fall 0:50)

132

Justin Terrell-Howard (1-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Malek (Montgomery) 5-11 won by fall over Justin Terrell-Howard (Franklin) 1-15 (Fall 2:55)

138

Bryant Lam (10-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Bryant Lam (Franklin) 10-17 won by fall over Brian Fisher (Manville Hs) 8-22 (Fall 1:31)

Quarterfinal - Chris Spinelli (Hillsborough) 27-9 won by tech fall over Bryant Lam (Franklin) 10-17 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))

150

Fernando Duran Rivera (21-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Fernando Duran Rivera (Franklin) 21-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Christian Paul (Princeton) 23-11 won by fall over Fernando Duran Rivera (Franklin) 21-10 (Fall 1:18)

157

Isaiah Tyson (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Perez (West Windsor-Plainsboro North) 14-13 won by decision over Isaiah Tyson (Franklin) 4-6 (Dec 11-10)

165

Malik Reid (25-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Malik Reid (Franklin) 25-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Malik Reid (Franklin) 25-8 won by fall over Jackson Call (Hunterdon Central Reg) 6-16 (Fall 3:10)

Semifinal - Jack Miller (Hillsborough) 34-4 won by decision over Malik Reid (Franklin) 25-8 (Dec 8-5)

3rd Place Match - Malik Reid (Franklin) 25-8 won by fall over Chase Hamerschlag (Princeton) 22-9 (Fall 3:13)

175

Jason Peters (5-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jason Peters (Franklin) 5-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Thomas Brunetti (Hunterdon Central Reg) 26-5 won by fall over Jason Peters (Franklin) 5-16 (Fall 2:30)

190

Elijah Roberts (14-12) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Roberts (Franklin) 14-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Elijah Roberts (Franklin) 14-12 won by decision over Bryce Bouchard (Sayreville War Memorial) 15-12 (Dec 11-4)

Semifinal - Geoffrey Mathis (Manville Hs) 27-4 won by fall over Elijah Roberts (Franklin) 14-12 (Fall 5:30)

3rd Place Match - Patrick Kaczmarek (Hunterdon Central Reg) 12-15 won by decision over Elijah Roberts (Franklin) 14-12 (Dec 13-11)

215

Abraham Barahona-Ordonez (10-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Abraham Barahona-Ordonez (Franklin) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Matt Jones (Hillsborough) 26-5 won by fall over Abraham Barahona-Ordonez (Franklin) 10-12 (Fall 2:54)

285

Evan Hartel (19-13) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Hartel (Franklin) 19-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Evan Hartel (Franklin) 19-13 won by fall over Marvin Valverde-Bonilla (Manville Hs) 17-8 (Fall 2:42)

Semifinal - Christian Quandt (Hillsborough) 33-4 won by fall over Evan Hartel (Franklin) 19-13 (Fall 1:20)

3rd Place Match - Evan Hartel (Franklin) 19-13 won by fall over Tyler Suk (Hunterdon Central Reg) 3-5 (Fall 1:59)

