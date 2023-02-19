Open in App
Danvers, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: State Representative Sally Kerans (13th Essex District) Committee Assignments – Key Legislation

By msonewsp,

11 days ago
DANVERS (Podcast) Massachusetts state legislators learned their committee assignments this past week. State Representative Sally Kerans (Danvers – 13th Essex) updates listeners in this podcast...
