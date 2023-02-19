Open in App
Troy, NY
See more from this location?
rpiathletics.com

Men’s Swim Finishes Third at LL Champs

By Brett Bosley, Senior Athletic Communications Specialist,

11 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's swimming and diving team finished the four-day Liberty League Championships in third place on Saturday, as...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Luke Murphy Named to USILA Team of the Week
Troy, NY16 hours ago
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview
Rensselaer, NY2 days ago
Baseball Draws Tie on Opening Day
Troy, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy